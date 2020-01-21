‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Locations Just a Road Trip Away
If you're a fan of the show, why not check out the places Guy has visited?
When you stop by my house, there is a good chance that Food Network will be on my television. It's one of those channels that just feels like home to me and it's almost always on, whether I'm watching or not. I've found myself hours deep into marathons of shows like Chopped, any of the Baking Championships, and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
The show is hosted by Guy Fieri and features him "rolling out" looking for the best hole-in-the-wall places to eat. They typically fall into one of the categories of diner, drive-in or dive however, there are just good local restaurants that make his hot list too. I always find myself looking for places that are in a location where I live or used to live, or places that are easy to get to with a simple road trip.
For us in Wyoming, we can easily get to these locations in Wyoming or even in Colorado.
Wyoming
Sidewinders American Grill, Jackson Hole
Pinky G's Pizzeria, Jackson
Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson
Nora's Fish Creek Inn, Wilson
Lotus Cafe, Jackson
Cafe Genevieve, Jackson
Colorado
Steuben's Food Service, Denver
Foolish Craig's Cafe, Boulder
The Bagel Delicatessen Restaurant, Denver
Sam's No. 3, Denver
Lauer-Krauts, Brighton
Tocabe American Indian Eatery, Denver
Bang!, Denver
The Sink, Boulder
Highland Tavern, Denver
Atomic Cowboy, Denver
Hops & Pie, Denver
Prohibition, Denver
Cora Faye's Cafe, Denver
A Taste of Home Cooking, Arvada
Restaurant 415, Fort Collins
Sasquatch Lodge, Fort Collins
Biju's Little Curry Shop, Denver
Dae Gee Korean BBQ, Denver
Axios Estiatorio, Denver
Cafe Brazil, Denver
Maria Empanada, Denver
The Post Chicken & Beer, Longmont
The Roost, Longmont
Aloy Thai Cuisine, Boulder
Zoe Ma Ma, Boulder
Samples World Bistro, Longmont
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage, Boulder
Areyto Food Truck, Denver
Grammy's Italian Goodies, Wheat Ridge