Driver Shares Weird Video Showing a Bull Moose Chasing a Dog

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Here's an even more difficult question. Which came first, the bull moose or the dog? If a recent video shared by a driver means anything, the answer to that question would be both.

Here's what the driver said about this strange chase scene:

While out for an elk hunt I came across a moose and border collie chasing each other around a field.

The moose bull seemed to be pretty seriously unhappy with the dog early in the video and even attempts to kick it at one point. Later the dog turns the tables and chases the moose toward a wooded area that appears to be near a neighborhood.

According to the video description, this happened almost directly to our north in Girouxville, Alberta, Canada. That explains a lot. Never underestimate Canada to provide an entertaining wildlife moment.