Here’s Video Proof that Horses Really Can Fly

I've seen horses do some amazing things, but this one takes the cake. It's a horse named Smokey who went airborne big time.

According to the video description, this happened at Rusty Jade Ranch in Ontario, Canada.

Brad Matchett who captured the video indicated that Smokey was not injured and landed on his side and did not injure his legs. Brad added this:

Horse Smokey, 20, was filmed by Brad Matchett at the Rusty Jade Ranch in Ontario, Canada, as he performed a huge leap to get on top of a slope. Unfortunately, after the impressive jump, Smokey wasn’t able to land straight and fell on his side instead.

It's a stunning athletic effort from an obviously very athletic animal. Fly high, Smokey.