Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean the party has to stop. There's nothing more fun than a lil' retail therapy, and we want to hook you up with a Dua Lipa Summer Shopping Spree!

Here's What You Can Win

The Grand Prize is a $2,500 shopping spree that you can use to buy the supplies you need for a new school year or treat yourself to extra fun so the summer never ends. One lucky winner will receive:

$2,000 Amazon Shopping Spree

$500 in additional spending money

What would YOU do with an extra $2,500? You could Dance the Night away with new AirPod Maxes and a dazzling disco ball. You could set some New Rules for the school year with a backpack, Chromebook, and your fave gel pens--or you could stock up on spa supplies until you're Levitating in a bubble bath.

Make your dreams come true with a Dua Lipa Summer Shopping Spree!

Here's How You Can Win

Wanna score the Dua Lipa Summer Shopping Spree? Follow the prompts below to get social with us--the more you like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn!

*Contest is open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least eighteen (18) years of age. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received on Monday, September 4, 2023. Prize is provided by Warner Records.*

