‘Dune’ Trailer: A New Adaptation of the Sci-Fi Classic

Delayed for almost a year by the Covid pandemic, Dune is now headed to theaters — and streaming on HBO Max — this fall. This new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel comes from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. (The earlier Dune film was by David Lynch and was, let’s say, not a success.) Villeneuve’s version looks like a massive space epic with incredible visuals and special effects, plus a lot of dramatic Hans Zimmer music. What more could you want out of a $150 million movie?

Well, how about a cast so large and impressive they get their own title card in the trailer’s credits? Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul, joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. The latest trailer for the film just dropped; watch it below:

Here’s a new batch of images from the film:

Dune: New Images The new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. It opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.

Here’s the film’s official synopsi:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on October 22.

