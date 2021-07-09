Effect Of Wyoming Traffic Violations On Car Insurance Costs

Wyoming motorists who leave the scene of an accident or who are caught driving under the influence can expect hefty increases in car insurance costs, according to a new study.

That's according to the Zebra, the nation's largest car insurance website. According to the study, people who are convicted of leaving the scene of an accident can expect to pay an average of $1,026 more per year, or about a 70 percent increase.

Those found guilty of driving under the influence are hit with an average insurance cost increase of $1,007, or about 69 percent. It's worth noting that those expenses only reflect increased insurance rates, not fines or legal fees of any kind.

Some other notable traffic violations that could boost your insurance costs include refusal to take a chemical test, which could increase your rates by an average of $861 annually, and reckless driving, which could jack up your insurance costs by an average of $798 per year.

Even some relatively lesser offenses could increase what you pay for insurance coverage, according to the study. For example, an illegal turn violation could cost you an extra $124 per year.

Below is the entire list of traffic violations and the average increase in insurane rates according to the Zebra:

Violation Cost $ Increase % Increase Leaving scene of an accident-hit and run $2,486 $1,026 70.3% DUI $2,467 $1,007 69.0% Refusal to submit to a chemical test $2,321 $861 59.0% Reckless Driving $2,258 $798 54.7% Racing $2,071 $611 41.8% Driving with a suspended license $2,052 $592 40.5% At-Fault Accident - $1000-$2000 $1,891 $431 29.5% At-Fault Accident - Greater Than $2000 $1,891 $431 29.5% At-Fault Accident - Less Than $1000 $1,860 $400 27.4% Driving too slowly $1,833 $373 25.5% In 65 MPH Zone $1,833 $373 25.5% Speeding 11 - 15 MPH Over Limit $1,833 $373 25.5% Speeding 16 - 20 MPH Over Limit $1,833 $373 25.5% Speeding 21 - 25 MPH Over Limit $1,833 $373 25.5% Speeding 6 - 10 MPH Over Limit $1,833 $373 25.5% Speeding in School Zone $1,833 $373 25.5% Open container $1,655 $195 13.4%

