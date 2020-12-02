Elliot Page Will Continue To Star As Vanya In ‘Umbrella Academy’

Elliot Page will keep playing Vanya Hargreeves on Season 3 of Netflix’s original series The Umbrella Academy. In addition, there are reportedly no plans to change the character’s gender, according to Variety.

On Tuesday, Page announced that he is a gender non-binary transgender person on social media. In response to the news, Netflix immediately updated Page’s name in the credits of all titles he appears in on the streaming platform. Page’s name has also been updated on The Umbrella Academy IMDb page.

The Umbrella Academy has become one of Netflix’s most popular series since its premiere last February. Based on the comic book series written by Gerard Way, the series follows a dysfunctional group of adopted, super powered siblings who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. Page’s character Vanya is a skilled violinist with the power to unleash force through sound. In November, Netflix announced that The Umbrella Academy would be renewed for a third season.

Some Umbrella Academy fans have voiced their opinion online that the role should be recast, since Vanya is a cisgender woman. LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD pushed back against the notion. “Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters,” Nick Adams, director of transgender media at GLAAD, told Variety. “I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Umbrella Academy are available now on Netflix.