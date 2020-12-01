‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter and Instagram, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announced that he is transgender.

The statement begins:

Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.

Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2008 for his work in Juno. Other notable roles include Inception, Hardy Candy, Whip It, and multiple appearances as Kitty Pryde in the Fox X-Men franchise. Page has already appeared on two seasons of Netflix’s adaptation of The Umbrella Academy; a third season has already been announced.

“I love that I am trans,” Page’s statement continues. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.” Read Elliot Page’s entire statement below: