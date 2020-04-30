Eminem Confronts Home Intruder While Security Team Sleeps, Suspect in Custody

Eminem has confronted an intruder in his Michigan home.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (April 30), the incident took place earlier this month at around 4 a.m. at the rapper's home in a gated community in Detroit. A man named Matthew David Hughes reportedly used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window and climbed inside Eminem's property. The outlet also claims that the alarm sounded after the window was broken and Em discovered the intruder in his living room.

A rep for Em told XXL that despite reports, the rapper was not asleep nor did he call for security, whom TMZ claims was sleeping when the incident took place. Eminem also detained Hughes until the police arrived.

The intruder was booked on April 6 and has reportedly been charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. He is being held at Macomb County Jail on $50,000 bond.

On a much lighter note, Eminem has made another donation to coronavirus relief efforts. After providing "mom’s spaghetti" to healthcare workers at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, the rapper has announced that he is donating a pair of his coveted Air Jordan 4 collaboration with Carhartt. Em shared via Instagram on Wednesday (April 28) that he has teamed up with shoe auction site StockX to sell the kicks and will donate the proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Pairs of the Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt x Eminem” are currently on sale for $20,000 and $28,000 on StockX. The shoe was released back in 2015 when Em and Jordan Brand placed only 10 pairs on eBay for bidding. The proceeds went to the Marshall Mathers Foundation at that time.

XXL has reached out to the Macomb County Jail for comment.