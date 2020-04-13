Enter Here to Score a ‘Birthday To Go’ For Your Upcoming Birthday
It’s tough to celebrate a birthday in the days of social distancing – but we’re here to help, with birthdays to go!
We’ve teamed up with E&F Towing and Recovery and our friends at C.Y. Albertson’s to make sure you’ve got everything you need to celebrate your special day – a kit from C.Y. Albertson’s that’ll include cake, balloons, and candles to make a quarantined birthday a little brighter at your house.
There will be one winner each week. Fill out the form below to enter!
