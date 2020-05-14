WATCH: Casper Police Department Help Kids Celebrate With ‘Birthday Party Patrol’
National Police Week is still going strong with the Casper Police Department. Today, they shared a few awesome moments with what they're doing to help local kids celebrate birthdays with the "Birthday Party Patrol".
The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a photo and video along with the following message:
We're going to need a birthday song siren if our #BirthdayPartyPatrol calls keep coming in at this rate. Happy Birthday!!
The Casper Police Department shared a few other videos highlighting past Birthday Party Patrol recipients and their heartfelt thank yous.
