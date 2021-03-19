Nicolas Cage, John Travolta In Talks To Return For ‘Face/Off 2’

Director Adam Wingard has offered fans an update on the status of Face/Off 2, stating that Nicolas Cage and John Travolta are willing to return for the project as long as they’re happy with the script. The follow-up to the 1997 action film will not be a reboot. Rather, it will be a sequel that continues to follow FBI Special Agent Sean Archer (Travolta) and sociopathic terrorist Castor Troy (Cage), two enemies who assume each other’s physical appearance.

There’s a lot of directions a Face/Off sequel could go in. For example, it would be possible to apply the same face-swap premise to two entirely different characters. But Wingard’s vision for the sequel isn't concerned with launching a new storyline. For him, the sequel is all about building off John Woo’s original film. “It’s about Sean Archer and it’s about Castor Troy. That’s what this movie is about,” Wingard told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s the continuation of that story. It’s hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga.”

In order to bring Archer and Troy back to the big screen, Travolta and Cage both need to be involved. According to Wingard, both actors have expressed interest in the project as long as they approve of the script. “We’re still writing the script so it’s still in early phases ... We’ll have to get over those hurdles of ‘do they like this movie?’ They’ve read our outline,” Wingard explained. “Everybody’s on board with it but actually turning in the script’s a different thing so we’ll see how everybody reacts to it.”

There’s only one small problem with all of this. At the end of Face/Off, Archer fatally injures Troy with a spear gun, finally regaining his face. Troy is presumed dead, which would make it difficult for him to appear in a sequel. But maybe he’s not really dead? We’ll have to wait until Cage is officially signed on to the project to know for sure.

