Famous TV Locations in Every State

Television shows have been set in all 50 U.S. states, but most viewers know that many of the series weren’t actually filmed in these locations. While it’s true that the vast majority of shows made in the United States go into production in Los Angeles and Georgia, that’s obviously not always the case. Even if you don’t hail from those places, there’s a good chance that you can visit a major TV filming location in your own home state.

Because many television shows are predominantly filmed on professional sound stages, these places serve as the exteriors of various characters’ homes, workplaces, and the like. For instance, the Albuquerque, New Mexico, house that stands in as Walter White’s house throughout Breaking Bad, or the fact that California’s Pasadena City Hall poses as the Pawnee City Hall in Parks and Recreation.

Reality television has also played a major role in expanding film and television revenue in American cities outside of Hollywood—largely because these shows’ main appeal is showcasing the everyday lives of people within these places. For example, Maine Cabin Masters captures cabin renovation as it unfolds within the Pine Tree State specifically, while the OWN Network’s Love and Marriage: Huntsville focuses on how African American power couples are working to transform the city of Huntsville, Alabama.

With so many series out there, though, it can be difficult to figure out which TV locations may lie within your own backyard. Through conducting independent, manual research using numerous news articles, state websites, and IMDb data, Stacker compiled a comprehensive list of significant TV filming locations in all 50 U.S. states. Locations that were set in a state, but filmed elsewhere, were not included—all of the locations are places that viewers can actually visit. Miniseries were also included.