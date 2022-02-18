Your paycheck is about to be stretched even more.

As food prices skyrocket due to inflation, some of the nation's largest fast food chains are raising their prices in order to make a profit.

According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), "food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 1.5 and 2.5 percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 3.5 and 4.5 percent" in 2022.

Now, the cost of fast food, notoriously known for being affordable, is about to go up.

Some typically convenient chains, such as Chipotle, are jacking up the prices of your favorite meals, while others, such as Burger King, are doing away with some of their "value deals" as a way to strengthen their profit margin, according to Eat This, Not That.