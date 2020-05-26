Starbucks’ New 2020 Summer Drinks Are Now In Casper

If there is one thing that this Pandemic has taught us, it's to enjoy the little things.

When I went out and had my first drive-through coffee after 6 weeks of quarantine it was almost as wonderful as Christmas morning.

For me Starbucks drinks are a once in a while treat, and with COVID-19 it has become even rarer.

So, when I saw that Starbucks released it's Summer 2020 drinks (and yes they are here in Casper) I admit that the "Basic Girl" inside me clapped and squealed with joy.

First, Starbucks is bringing back the yummy S' mores Frappuccino.

Let's jump right to the good stuff...a thick bottom layer of Marshmallow-infused whipped cream.

Add some milk chocolate sauce on top of that followed by Vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice, and MORE Marshmallow-Infused whipped cream.

The big finish is graham cracker crumbles over the top.

Trust me, it's every bit as delicious as it sounds.

Brand new this year is the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink.

A dairy-free blend of coconut milk, guava juice, and pineapple-ginger syrup it's the perfect color (bright happy pink) for Summer fun.

If you have your kids in the car you can treat them with a vanilla-flavored Unicorn Cake Pop that is cute AND tasty.

I have plans to hit Starbucks today after the radio show, so keep your eyes on the My Country 95.5 Facebook page for a LIVE Taste Test ;)