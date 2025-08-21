Wyoming, It’s Back: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Next Week

Nothing says fall (at least to coffee drinkers), quite like the return of the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks.

For those that didn't (like me), pumpkin spice actually doesn't taste like pumpkin at all. It's simply a mix of spices used for flavoring the filling of pumpkin pie, usually consisting of d cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and occasionally allspice.

Okay, now that we got the history lesson out of the way, the famed PSL is set to return the Seattle-based coffee chain's menus on next Tuesday (August 26th, 2025).

The PSL isn't the only item coming to the Starbucks fall menu. Be on the lookout for the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte.

Starbucks is also adding a new Italian sausage egg bites to the food menu. I can't lie... that one actually sounds yummy.

Starbucks is pretty much the McDonald's of coffee, which there is nothing wrong with that, but keep in mind, we have more than a few local coffee shops around the Cowboy State that offer just as good cups of Joe (if not better), so don't forget about the mom and pop shops.

