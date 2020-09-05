FEMA: Fire Burning in Wyoming Threatening 200 Homes

A fire burning in southern Wyoming is threatening 200 homes and has the potential to impact 846 residents.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday authorized using federal funds to help with the 316 Fire burning in Carbon County near Hanna. The agency says the fire threatens "such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."

At the time of Saturday afternoon's request, the had burned over the Hanna water treatment plant and destroyed one fire engine.

The authorization means that federal funding is available to pay 75% of Wyoming's eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant.

Such grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damaged by the fire.

Eligible items, however, can include field camps, equipment use, repair, tools and supplies.