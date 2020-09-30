FEMA Approves 6 Weeks of Lost Wages Assistance for Wyoming

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Wyoming for its Lost Wages Assistance program. The program is intended to ease the economic burden for those who have suffered from lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump has authorized up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to help relieve those lost wages.

Payments have been authorized for the benefits weeks of August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and September 5.