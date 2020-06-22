I thought some of this stuff would have been phased out by now.

You know, 2020 doesn't look the way we expected it to, does it? When we rang in the new year, none of us expected a pandemic with mass shutdowns. It's certainly less than ideal. However, I think 2020 looks different that we expected it to about 30 years ago.

Let's go back to the 1990s for a second.

Things were obviously different 30 years ago and looking back at photos and old shows and movies definitely makes us realize how far we've come in many regards. Yet, I can't help but think that there are a lot of things I expected to be here by now. There are also a lot of things that I can't believe we're still using or doing in 2020.

This all started when I saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road last week. I said a little prayer for safety and speedy help for the driver. That was before I watched them roll down their window and toss out a fast food wrapper. Without thinking I blurted out "I can't believe it's 2020 and we're still littering." No one was with me when I said this so I'm bringing it to you now. It got me thinking about our expectations for this year compared to our reality.

So, fill in the blank: I can't believe in 2020 we're still _______.