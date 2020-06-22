Casper Firefighters Put Out Fire Caused By ‘Smoking Materials’

Casper firefighters say two homes are uninhabitable after an early morning fire Monday morning.

According to a Casper Fire-EMS news release, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Durbin at roughly 5 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a single-family residence with fire on the exterior along with another single-family residence with fire on the outside and inside.

One of the homes had two occupants inside, who were able to safely get out. The other was unoccupied.

Due to the damage, both structures are inhabitable.

According to the news release, the fire was caused by "improperly disposed smoking materials." A similar incident happened on North Beech Street last week.

"Unfortunately, this has become a very common fire cause in Casper. These fires are easily preventable. Always dispose of smoking materials in an appropriate container," the fire department said. "Containers should be made of noncombustible materials like metal or glass. The container should have water in it. Always verify the complete extinguishment of smoking materials when placed in the container and place a metal lid on it."