East Side Walgreens Evacuated After ‘Smell of Smoke,’ Source Not Located, Area Cleared

While it turned out to be 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Casper Fire-EMS responded to reports of smoke at the east side Walgreens, located at 190 SE Wyoming Boulevard.

That's according to Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Toph Steinhoff, who told K2 Radio News that they received a report of a structure fire on Tuesday night.

"The report stated that the occupants smelled smoke in the building, so they were evacuating," he stated. "We arrived and made entry into the store to see if there were any problems. We also got access to the roof to check HVAC units. We were unable to locate anything."

Steinhoff said that four engines, a truck company, and the on-duty battalion chief responded to the scene, as well as a unit from the Evansville Fire Department.

He stated that none of the responders located anything that was amiss, and none of them actually smelled smoke.

"At that point, there was really nothing else that we could do, beyond that," he said. "We did check breakers that may have been tripped and any of the other usual suspects, which are usually HVAC type units. But, again, we were unable to locate anything. The alarm system and everything was still intact and there were no further problems, so we turned it back over to the occupants."

Customers and employees were then free to re-enter the store.