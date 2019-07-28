Firefighters Respond to Fire on Casper Mountain

Natrona County firefighters responded to a "smoke investigation" near Beartrap Campground at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters from the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Casper Mountain Fire Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management High Plains District responded to the fire.

A State of Wyoming helitack crew also responded, according to a Natrona County Fire Protection District Facebook post.

The fire is apparently the result of a lightning strike.

As of roughly 6:30 p.m. Sunday the fire's size is listed at .1 acres. Firefighters will remain in the area into the night and the coming days.

No further details have been released.