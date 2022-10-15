FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper

Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 PM.

The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.

He's a nine times elected Grammy artist, and in 2015 he received the extreme honor of being inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Debby Dallman, owner of the Sky Terrace Restauraunt and Lounge in Casper said she's "pretty happy to have a veteran blues player."

The venue has become something of a premier blues spot in Casper.

"We started eight years ago and partnered with the Wyoming blues and jazz society, and the network organization was discontinued and we just kept doing one or two a month."

"Because of the Wyoming Blues and Jazz society, we [Debbie, her son and the venue] fell in love with the blues."

$10.00 donations are suggested for the band and will be collected at the door.

