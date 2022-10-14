Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum

Craft beer.

It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST.

According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years.

We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area, too, with new breweries and brew distributions popping up on the regular.

Yesterday, in fact, Ska Brewing launched its distribution in Wyoming. Casperites can now find their cans across the Cowboy State.

There's a tasting for Ska Brewing today from 4-6 pm at the Liquor Shed and Poplar Wine & Spirits; afterwards you can find them at Frontier Brewing for the Brewery Comedy Tour.

Last night Mountain Hops Brewhouse released a limited Cinnamon Toast Crunch Stout with 8 oz pours, which "went really really quick."

Happening TONIGHT, Gruner Brothers Brewing is hosting their "Murder's Bad, But Monday Can Kill You!" comedy by Pat Cook at 6 pm (a ticketed event).

On October 29th, from 1-6 pm you're invited to a Soft Opening at Bull Horn Brewery followed by the Zombie Crawl (costumes encouraged).

Skull Tree Brewing is hosting a Cajun Voodoo Party - "A Night of Louisiana Hauntings" on October 22nd at 6 PM; there'll be a costume contest, history presentations and dancing...oh! and all-you-can-eat food by J&D's Cajun Kitchen.

Earlier this year Casper gained Stahoos Brewery and Tap Room, which is featuring a seasonal "Tagged Out" Oatmeal Stout this month to celebrate The Hunt.

Oil City Beer Company is having their first ever Brewtalfest this Saturday with live bands, and a Halloween Bash on October 28th (there's gonna be a costume contest).

Black Tooth Brewing Company celebrated their Oktoberfest Party at the end of September with 40 oz steins and 16 oz boots for sale. You can catch a BINGO game at the brewery every Wednesday at 7 pm.

Please drink responsibly. Cheers!

