Cold Front Predicted to Sweep Through Wyoming This Weekend

The first day of autumn is this Sunday (September 22nd, 2024), with the fall equinox officially beginning at 8:44 am.

The Wyoming temperatures will definitely feel fall-like this weekend, with a cold front sweeping throughout the entire state starting this weekend.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted a graphic along with a caption that read:

Pleasant, warm, and sunny across the Cowboy State today. Breezy conditions develop this afternoon/evening as a cold front moves into the state. Cool temperatures accompany the front bringing some chilly overnight temperatures for the weekend. #wywx

Earlier this morning, the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page also shared important information about a "Red Flag Warning" being in effect in a couple of Wyoming counties.

The post stated:

Warm, dry, and windy conditions across portions of Natrona and Johnson Counties along with the Green and Granite Mountains will result in elevated to critical fire weather conditions today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for these areas from noon to 7 PM MDT, Friday. #wywx

It looks hoodie season has landed in Wyoming a little sooner than usual, but to be honest, it is not a bad thing.

First Frost Dates of Fall 2024 Predicted for Wyoming