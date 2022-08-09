Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?

One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple.

According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the state. Wyomingites 21+, consume on average 33 gallons of beer per person, per year.

So there's no doubt we love our beer.

I'm pretty certain most folks can agree that you wouldn't turn down a beer, especially if you're watching a sporting event like rodeo or Pokes football, kicking back with friends and family or it could just a be day that ends in "Y".

I used to think I knew everything about drinking beer, like which beer went best with bbq, pizza, burgers, wings, tacos, burritos, pasta or nachos. My answer was always, ANY.

Have you ever cracked open a cold one while you're having pizza and all of a sudden you're bloated, your stomach is aching and you're having issues eating or drinking any more? You're not a quitter, so you try to push through but it's tough when you feel like your pants are going to burst or your going to toss your cookies.

There's a simple reason for this and it's gas. Duh, right?

The good news is you can eliminate this burden, by changing how you're drinking that beer. Instead of drinking it right out of the can or bottle, pour it into a glass.

Beer is carbonated and you need to release that carbonation before drinking it, to eliminate the beer foaming up in your stomach when you add food to the mix.

When you pour your beer into the glass, you may think that foam on top is bad...actually, that foam is actually the carbonation releasing from the beer. So instead of pouring the beer down the side of the glass, just pour it in like you would any other liquid.

The downside of pouring beer in a glass, is you may have to wait a little longer to take that first drink, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Take a look at this video of a beer sommelier explaining the process of releasing the carbonation.

