Two things that Wyoming knows for sure are fly fishing and beer, when you combine the two you get the 'Reel Craft Pass'. The pass highlights trout fishing and craft beer in the Cowboy State along with a handful of other states.

Wyoming along with Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and New Hampshire all have passes available. The object of the pass is to give you a guide of the best craft beer in fishing areas.

On the Reel Craft Pass website their mission is simple

Our continued goal has been to increase brewery exposure, drive traffic, and grow the industry.

The concept is like your passport for traveling. When you travel to one of the participating breweries around Wyoming, you'll get a stamp or signature to show you've been there. The Reel Craft Pass gets you a "Buy one get one free drink offer at participating locations". You show the pass to the staff at the brewery while you're having a brewski, they'll sign it and you continue on your mission to try the great beers of Wyoming and support trout fishing.

It's really a cool concept and gives you a reason to go visit places you wouldn't normally go. In Wyoming there are currently 17 craft beer locations that are in on the fun.

Wyoming Brewery Map

2022 Participating Locations

Melvin Brewing (Alpine, WY)

Frontier Brewing Company (Casper, WY)

Gruner Brothers Brewing (Casper, WY)

Mountain Hops Brewhouse (Casper, WY)

Oil City Beer Company (Casper, WY)

Skull Tree Brewing (Casper, WY)

Accomplice Beer Company (Cheyenne, WY)

Freedom's Edge Brewing Company (Cheyenne, WY)

WYold West Brewing Company (Cody, WY)

Roadhouse Pub & Eatery (Jackson, WY)

Snake River Brewing (Jackson Hole, WY)

Altitude Chophouse & Brewery (Laramie, WY)

Bond's Brewing Company (Laramie, WY)

WYold West Brewing Company (Powell, WY)

Snowy Mountain Brewery & Pub (Saratoga, WY)

Koltiska Distillery (Sheridan, WY)

One Eyed Buffalo Brewing Company (Thermopolis, WY)

If you want to buy a pass, you can visit ReelCraftPass.com and order yours. If you're thinking about a trip around Wyoming, why not a brewery tour? When you purchase a pass, you're also benefitting the Wyoming Chapters of Trout Unlimited.

