The 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour Will Make 3 Stops In Wyoming

The 16th Annual Fly Fishing Film Tour is happening all over the US this spring including 3 locations in the Cowboy State. Since Wyoming is one of the top destinations for Fly Fishing in the country and is seems fitting that the Fly Fishing Film Tour is stopping in three different locations here.

When you think of film festivals you've probably heard of the Sundance Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and you're not going to get many fishing films at those, but enter the Fly Fishing Film Tour and you'll get plenty.

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will hit 54 cities all over the country and will feature fishing films from locations like Costa Rica, Maryland, Louisiana, Alabama, Australia, Columbia and others. The reason for the tour is to get anglers excited and ready for the upcoming spring fishing season.

There will be 9 Fly Fishing films at this years festival and every event will have chances for you to win different prizes from companies like Yeti, Abel Reels, Trout Unlimited, Costa Sunglasses, Scientific Anglers and Simms Fishing Products.

Wyoming's three locations will be

Sheridan on February 26th at the WYO Theater

Green River will be March 4th at the Pavillion on Expedition Island

Laramie is set for April 7th at the Gryphon Theater

Take a look at the lineup of films that will be highlighted at this years film festival.

Here's a mix of all of them

THE LEGEND OF CASA MAR



PHOENIX



DAN’S PAIN



BLACK SALMON



COCOS



COMMON GROUND



THREE SHEETS



CICADA / SEVENTEEN



NORTHBOUND



