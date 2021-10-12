Guns, Saddles & Oddities at This Sheridan Wyoming Museum

The largest collection of saddles and western oddities in Wyoming might just be at King's Saddlery & Museum in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.

The store, off the main street, is big enough and will take you a good long time to go through. When you are done head to the back and look for the arrow pointing you to the alley.

Through the back door, you'll see another building just a few steps away. Mosey inside. This is about to get interesting.

One trip through will never be enough. I've been back 5 times and have not yet begun to see all of the history and oddities that are preserved here.

The Largest Gun, Saddle & Oddity Museum In Wyoming The old west is preserved with the largest collection of guns, saddles and rare western oddities at King's Saddlery & Museum in downtown Sheridan Wyoming