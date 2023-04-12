Wyoming Documentary Tells Story Of THE RED DESERT

Wyoming’s Red Desert is beautiful desolation.

Go there once and you'll never forget it.

You can now learn the history of this unusual and beautiful Wyoming landscape with the new documentary Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story brings the Red Desert.

This 25-minute documentary examines the Indigenous cultural and historic significance of the desert, highlights the need for us to be responsible stewards of these lands and the wildlife they support, and makes it clear that this iconic landscape is a national treasure. (Wyoming Outdoor Council).

The first showing will be in Riverton Wyoming.

The short documentary at can be seen at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton. The event is free and includes a brief panel discussion and a reception with food, drinks, and music.

From there the documentary goes on to Laramie, Rock Springs, Pinedale and then Lander.

The tour is open to other locations.

Last of the Wild examines Indigenous histories and the need for responsible stewardship of wildlife and public lands.

“Preserving the land and the wildlife it supports is not just a responsibility, it’s an honor. ‘Last of the Wild’ reminds us of the cultural and historic significance of the Red Desert and the need to protect it as a national treasure,” said Big Wind Carpenter, the Wyoming Outdoor Council’s tribal engagement coordinator.

The Red Desert is a high-altitude desert and sagebrush steppe located in the south-central portion of the U.S. state of Wyoming, comprising approximately 9,320 square miles (24,100 square kilometers).

Other features are the Great Divide Basin, formed by drainage through the Continental Divide

The Killpecker Sand Dunes, the largest living dune system in the United States.

The Red Desert is public land managed by the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The region is rich in oil, natural gas, uranium, and coal.

The Red Desert supports an abundance of wildlife, despite its scarcity of water and vegetation.

The largest migratory herd of pronghorn in the lower 48 states and a rare desert elk herd.

But much of this herd was devastated this winter by heavy amounts of snowfall, cutting off the wildlife off from it's food supply.

The Bison Secret Of Thermopolis Wyoming Thermopolis has so much to offer. The Wind River Canyon. River Rafting Fly Fishing WORLD FAMOUS HOT SPRINGS! Unique Shops. Dinosaur Bone Hunting. Dinosaur Museum.

Did you know about the Thermopolis buffalo pasture?