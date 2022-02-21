TOUR: The Frontier Auto Museum in Gillette, Wyoming

Gillette, Wyoming is a basic blue-collar town. Not much to do if you're a tourist wanting to explore Wyoming.

But don't drive by the town too fast. There are a few things up there that you'll want to stop and see. Especially if you love classic cars.

The first video tour I have for you is from DAVE. He seems like a nice guy. He gives us a basic walk around.

On his Youtube page, Rhetty for History Dave writes,

"Be prepared to take a trip back in time when you wander thru this museum. They have a little bit of everything and if you like antique cars and vintage auto collectibles then you will love this place. In addition to the museum it is also an antique store, candy shop and coffee shop. This is one place you don't want to miss if you are ever in the area of Gillette, Wyoming."

Dave is not the only one who's posted a walk-through video. Many people biking through Sturgis during bike week.

It's not just old cars and trucks on display. Everything needed to maintain and keep the old girl running including old name brands that are no longer around.

Here is a biker that goes by LoneStarRider on Youtube. He writes: "After I arrived in Gillette Wyoming I visited the Frontier Auto & Relic Museum Gillette Wyoming. This museum is awesome!"

But I wouldn't want to leave you without showing the professionally produced video from the Museum itself.

Frontier Relics & Auto Museum

"Whether you're taking a tour through our transportation museum, relaxing in our seating area or hunting for your next treasure. We are the place where great memories come alive! Our 13,000 square foot museum features 2 separate vintage towns. Each room uniquely displayed in the style of such buildings found in the 1900s-1950s and decorated with artifacts."

attachment-Gillette Wyoming Frontier auto museum 3 loading...

"Also featured is an indoor 'Drive-in theater' that displays classic movies and commercials you and your family can sit and watch during your visit. A mining room with a model railway, and a soda fountain/pharmacy that you can sit in and enjoy ice cream, pinball machines, and classic music."

So don't blow through Gillette on the highway. Stop in and see their cute little downtown. This museum is not far from there, just west on 2n't street.

Visit there website for more information.

Inside The Cars At The Douglas Wyoming Train Museum

Wyoming Dinosaur Center Thermopolis Wyoming has one of the most interesting and active dinosaur museums in the world. As they continued to make new finds in the area they put in on display, so you can discover and learn.

Let's have a look at some of what is on display.