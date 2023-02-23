Gillette Wyoming Police Get Serious With Badass Snow Tracks

Admit it, you want to try these things.

What do you want to bet that the cops at the Gillette, Wyoming police department competed to find out who would get to drive this rig?

A big winter snow dump hits the city and the GPD is R E A D Y!

Good idea. They got a lot of snow and the entire town was shut down.

This picture is making its way all across social media.

I bet the officer driving it is proud and having a great time.

So let's take a look at what these treads are and how they work.

It's not hard to get this squad car up on these tracks.

Just drive up then lock them in.

These suckers are not meant for speed, but they will get you there.

The video below shows how easy it is to get up on these things.

Yeah, the people of Gillette are impressed.

This is one of those rare cases of taxpayer money well spent.

They won't have to use them often, but they will need them a couple of times a year for sure.

You won't find any towns down south needing these things.

The only downside is, once these tracks are attached, everybody would want to take them to the limit to see what that limit is.

I'd bet they are mostly used in town. But wouldn't you want to take them out of town to give it a go?

This is the post that is making it all over social media in Gillette.

I might just have to find out how much these things cost.

There have been times I've needed to get to work, especially during bad weather, when people need a statewide radio show like mine.

This would get me there for sure.

And I would not worry so much about clearing my driveway.

Not when I could just park on top of the snow.

