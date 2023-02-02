Wyoming Snow Mobile Tours Offers Extreme Adventures

This has been an EPIC year for snow.

We are at the end of another drought cycle and back into the wet times. Wet and dry times come and go in natural cycles.

So when it's wet, take advantage of it!

Wyoming is PILED HIGH with the white stuff.

Are you up for some extreme adventure?

If you are into snowmobiling or would like to learn it, there is a company out of Sheridan Wyoming that will take you to the limit, no matter your skill level.

THEY RIDE HARD, and they'll teach you to do the same.

Snowmobile SledWyoming via YouTube loading...

Have you never done this before, but want to learn?

Don't be scared. They've got you.

Their site is called Sled Wyoming which offers detailed descriptions and the latest conditions.

Also called SLED WYO, they are looking for people who want to push the limits.

The site also includes information on lodging, tours, and rentals.

OH LOOK! They have a YouTube video.

If you're older and slower, that's okay. They will adjust the pace.

They take top tear riders out and they take beginners out. It's all good.

Don't worry about getting stuck. They are there for that. It's extreme snow, so getting stuck will happen. That's the fun.

Be prepared to learn and be at a higher level when they are done with you.

They even expect people from lower elevations to have problems with the thin air up in the Bighorns. That's okay. Again, they are there to help with that.

They have lodges to stay at up on the mountains or they can recommend a place to stay if you want to do that.

You can bring your own machine or rent one from them. Just check with them as to what you bring. This is a high elevation with dry snow. Not all machines are built the same.

WEIRD Wyoming Snow Drifts April Blizzard 2022