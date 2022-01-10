Get Your ‘Glow Skate’ On at David Street Station This Weekend

If you are looking for an awesome family-friendly, outdoor sporting event that's free to the public, then you don't want to miss out on "Glow Skate" at David Street Station.

The official David Street Station Facebook page posted the event with the following details:

Let’s “GLOW” out in style for the last weekend of ice skating this season! Join us for one night only as our regular lighting dims, and the glow of colorful lights come on. With free glow sticks and a live DJ, this is one event you don’t want to miss. Presented by Visit Casper & 5150′ Local, we’ll see you on the ice for Glow Skate!

Ice skating admission and skate rentals are FREE! Ice rink capacity and skate rental availability will be by a first come, first served, basis.

WHEN: Friday, January 14th, 2022 | 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

WHERE: David Street Station

COST: FREE!

Don't miss out on the final ice skating event of the season. Grab the entire family and hit the ice downtown!

