Get Fit With A Pair Of Skis This Winter On Casper Mountain

I never thought I would be interested in trying cross-country skiing, but an unexpected gift has me doing research on the activity. A family friend gave me her husband's set of skis and said I could do whatever I wanted with them. When I got them home, I put them in the garage and left it at that.

Sledding, tubing, snowball fights, snow football and running around on ATV's is about the extent of my outdoor winter activities. Living in Wyoming the possibilities are all around and plenty of stores and shops to get the equipment needed.

On New Year's Day I decided to cruise up on Casper Mountain and check out how everything looked. It was exciting to see families sledding, snow machines zipping around, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing taking place. Don't forget to buy your day or season passes for the trails on Casper Mountain.

As I said before, my knowledge of skiing is minimal, and I wanted to see where I needed to start. I have the skis and poles, but what now? Thanks to the internet and YouTube, we're able to learn the basics of most anything. I turned to the Snow Pro's...PSIA-AASI. Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors have a video series to give you a starting point of what you need and how to get going.

One thing I've noticed is, if you're missing the fresh air and activities you're used to in the warm weather, you can rent all the gear you need to give it a try.

Here are a couple videos that I've been watching to get help me get started and thought you may like to check them out too.

