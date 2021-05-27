Get our free mobile app

Dave Paden is an amateur photographer from Buffalo, Wyoming who went to this year's Eaton's Horse Drive.

If you've never heard of this event don't feel bad, neither had I.

Here's what Paden had to say about the annual event.

The annual Eaton’s Horse Drive (each May) sees cowboys from nearby Eaton’s Ranch run their thundering herd through the heart of Historic Downtown Sheridan, moving them from their winter pasture to the ranch. Over 100 horses will be driven by cowboys through Sheridan. The horses then head about thirty minutes out of town to the ranch, the oldest in the country and still owned and operated by the founding family.

He shared dozens of his pictures on the Wyoming Facebook Page "Wyoming Through The Lens" which is where I saw them.

I reached out to Paden and asked if I could share a few of my favorites with you, and Paden thankfully said I could.

Historic Eaton's Horse Drive Through Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming The annual Eaton’s Horse Drive (each May) sees cowboys from nearby Eaton’s Ranch run their herd of around 100 head of horses through the heart of downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.

After seeing these pictures I have decided to add watching Eaton's Horse Drive to my Wyoming bucket list.