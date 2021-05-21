Swanky Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming Loft Has Major NYC Vibes

When looking at real estate, I usually gravitate towards large historic homes or cabins in the middle of nowhere.

But, when I was perusing Realtor.com and came across this loft for sale in Sheridan, Wyoming I was struck by the super-cool NYC vibe it had.

From exposed brick and beams to custom modern light fixtures and gorgeous wood floors, this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom loft can only be described as swanky.

It's a bit over 1,000 square feet and the asking price is almost .5 Million Dollars.

Take a look at it and then let me know what you think.

So...what are your thoughts?

The view and building are amazing.

The kitchen seems well done, and while the closets are a bit small they are well laid out, and you can't beat the location.

The bathroom could use a bit more storage (says the lady with a ton of makeup and beauty products), but it would be easy enough to add a cute dresser or something to create the space you'd need.

Overall I give it two thumbs up.

It would be the perfect place for a young couple or even a single gal or guy.