Here’s How To Look Cool While Fly Fishing In Wyoming

Before moving to Wyoming I had always thought Fly Fishing looked really complicated and hadn't ever thought much about trying it. When I moved to one of the biggest fly fishing destination in the country, I knew it was only a matter of time before I'd be trying it.

Have you ever watched a good fly fisherman whipping their rod and making it look easy? Keep in mind that there isn't anyone born with a skill like that, it takes practice to make perfect and that includes fly fishing.

I've had conversations with many people that have lived here their entire life and never once picked up a fly rod or even thought about trying the sport. There are also those that have wanted to try, but don't know where to start. As with most things, you can find a lot of the basics on YouTube. I've included a couple videos below to help you too.

One thing I've learned in my many years of bouncing around the country; when you find someone that has a passion for something they're first in line to help a newbie get started. If you've been to downtown Casper or taken a drive toward Alcova you have seen those that have a passion for fly fishing. Fly fishing shops and outfitters line the highway and those are great places to start. Stop in to any of those shops and ask a few questions and you'll come out with a new outlook on fly fishing and maybe a new hobby.

If you keep getting the "What do you want for Christmas" question, how about a fly fishing rod? Then you can start practicing the cast and begin your fly fishing journey.

Check out this video from MidCurrentflyfishing to get started learning the basics of the cast. Then see what Casper has to offer with The Ugly Bug Fly Shop when The New Fly Fisher came to town.

