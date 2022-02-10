NIC Fest Returning to Casper After Two-Year Hiatus, Featuring Local Micro Brews

After a two-year hiatus, The Nicolaysen Art Museum has announced the return of Nic Fest- a 3-day event in downtown Casper that will feature art, food, music, and so much more.

This will be the first NicFest in two years, as it had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in 2021, it just wasn't fiscally responsible to put on an event, due to the financial restrictions the pandemic created for The Nic.

"Nic Fest has really been something that the community has enjoyed over the years," said Katie Couch the Director of Communications for The Nicolaysen Art Museum. "This will be the 15th year and we really hated canceling the last two years. The first one we had to cancel, obviously, because of COVID and we cancelled the 2nd year also because of COVID, kind of, but mostly because of financial losses; it just wasn't wise to invest so much money into Nic Fest. But we came out of this year in a better financial situation and we felt comfortable jumping back in because we know how important it is to the community to provide a fun summer festival."

And 'fun' is exactly what The Nic Fest is. Nic Fest was a downtown commodity before downtown was even really "a thing."

This year, as in every year, artists, musicians, and local food and drink vendors will be showcasing what they have to offer to the community. Typically, in years past, the Nic Fest would utilize a beer distributor but this year they're using a beer garden featuring local micro brews.

"Skull Tree Brewing is going to make us a 'Nic Fest Beer' too," Couch beamed.

Applications for food vendors are currently open, and potential vendors can visit this site to submit applications.

Couch said that there are no mandates in place regarding COVID-19, but that they will adhere to any city, county, or federal mandates that may take shape before the event.

Additionally, this year The Nic is expanding its 'Artist Alley,' to include exhibits both inside and outside the actual museum.

"When it comes to summertime activity involvement, this place just explodes," Couch said of Downtown Casper. "Everybody is excited and you can just feel it. And I think with things like Nic Fest are just places where you can connect with people who you may not normally connect with. We're just really excited to be able to bring the community together in that way."

Nic Fest is just one way The Nicolaysen Art Museum is bringing art to the community.

"We have a lot of exciting stuff coming up," Couch said. "Our vision is to be a cultural anchor for our community. Sometimes people don't realize how often we're doing new things, but check out our website or our social media pages. We want everyone involved and we think art in all its forms are so important."

Nic Fest is happening June 10-12, 2022. For more information, visit The Nic's website.