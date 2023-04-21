See Miles Of Steel Silhouettes Along This Wyoming Highway

Pony Express riders in the middle of a handing-off mail.

A steel cutout of an old train where the tracks used to be from Casper to Shoshoni.

An Indian riding a horse shoots an arrow at a cowboy. The cowboy is riding behind him, pistol drawn, ducking, as an arrow flies over his head.

Who's doing all of this wonderful steel art along Wyoming's highways?

I had a chance to speak with the folks behind this artwork back when they started.

They called into Wyoming's talk show, Wake Up Wyoming, and explained what they had in mind.

Back then they only had one or two pieces up.

Today you can see their work all over Wyoming.

Riverton cowboy

Look for more Western iron art across Wyoming.

According to the Glenrock Independent, there are soon going to be more iron cutouts of traditional Wyoming Western scenes, such as cowboys and settlers.

With a few exceptions most of this artwork, currently, is along one Wyoming highway.

Highway 26 between Casper and Shoshoni.

There are plans to plant a lot more across the state.

So keep looking as you drive.

HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN FIND THEIR CURRENT WORK.

Wyoming Map siloutte map 1

A new iron silhouette cutout now graces Old Glenrock Highway, near Meadow Acres. It is a scene of settlers on covered wagons making their way across what we now fondly call Wyoming.

The nonprofit 307 First is working toward installing such scenes throughout the state. According to their website, "307 First drives awareness, advocacy and education around the importance of keeping funds local to help support and strengthen Wyoming-owned businesses and the Wyoming economy."

The idea of the 307 First project is to strengthen ties between local businesses. They want to do this through this iron silhouette project, across the state.

To date, 307 First has had more than a dozen organizations and contractors donate to the project.

Stagecoach

The project is a heavy one. The wagon train scene in Meadow Acres is about 4,500 pounds worth of steel. Not all need to be that big, however. Just big enough to stand out and be seen, and perhaps become a conversation piece for residents and visitors.

The reason for so much steel was, in part, the look of it, but also because not much else can stand the test of time in Wyoming's weather extremes.

The Old Glenrock Highway sculpture came after a Western scene that was installed in downtown Casper.

307 First is now looking for local artists to submit designs as well as new sponsors and land owners of all kinds who would like to display a sculpture.

Glenrock Girl & Horse

