What is the Bison Hiding At the Wyoming / Colorado Border?

Driving northbound on I-25 in Colorado, Wyomingites know that home is just 1 mile ahead when they see the bison on the bluff on the east side of the highway near Carr. It’s a metal cutout that hides a secret.

South of the Wyoming border, 1 mile into Colorado, on the east side of I-25 on a high bluff, are cell phone tower repeaters cleverly camouflaged by this metal bison silhouette. It is located on the property of Terry Bison Ranch according to Michelle at the ranch.

It is on private property, but you can get a closer look from a frontage road. Should you want to GPS it, N 40° 58.578 W 104° 54.863.

