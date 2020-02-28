As much as we complain about the Wyoming winters, there is a ton of fun that can be had in the snow.

Casper Mountain is a short drive away, and on March 7th (9:30-2:00) you can enjoy all that it has to offer for free.

Winter Adventure Day will take place at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park.

A wide variety of activities for multiple age groups will be available free of charge.

There will be:

Environmental Education

Fat Bikes

Nordic Skiing

Biathlon Shooting

Snow Art

Snow Shoeing

Snow Striders

Equipment rental and lessons are also free, but you need to register for a time slot and equipment BEFORE the event.

You can also register for a bus ride that will take you from Sunrise Shopping Center up to the event.

It's the perfect opportunity to make memories and have some family fun all while enjoying the unique wintertime beauty that Casper Mountain has to offer.

For more information, please call The National Historic Trails Center at (307) 265-8030.