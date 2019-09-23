UPDATE (9/24/19 9 a.m.)

David P. Hubble was found dead Monday next to his UTV south of Lander.

===========================================================

Original Story:

Fremont County authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man believed to be in the South Pass area.

David P. Hubble was last seen Monday, September 16th near his home. Hubble reportedly left his home on a black 2013 Arctic Cat side-by-side.

Anyone who is in the area of Red Canyon, South Pass or Loop Road and nearby areas is asked to keep an eye out for the Artic Cat and Hubble.

Hubble is described as being 6'1" tall with grey hair and hazel eyes. He also has a long grey beard and a shaved head.

Anyone with information on Hubble's whereabouts should contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 307-332-5611.