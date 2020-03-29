Funko Releases New Jackalope Bobble Head Figurine

Wyoming's favorite mystical creature, the jackalope, has now been immortalized as a Funko Pop vinyl bobble head.

The official Funko Twitter account released the photos of this adorable little creature yesterday (Saturday, March 28th, 2020), along with a chance to win one.

I've been an avid collector of Funko Pops for about two years now, so seeing one with Wyoming origins really makes me happy. I can't wait to add this little guy (or gal) to my collection!