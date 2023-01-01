Gangsta Boo Found Dead, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Confirms

The Memphis hip-hop community is mourning the death of Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo.

According to a Fox13memphis.com report, Gangsta Boo was found dead on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4 p.m. The local media outlet confirmed the news with three independent sources.

Meanwhile, Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul went on his Instagram page today and confirmed the sad news that Gangsta Boo had passed away. DJ Paul posted a photo of Boo behind an iDJ console holding a blunt in her hand. The cause of death has not been disclosed. She was 43 years old.

Sadly, Gangsta Boo is the third member of the illustrious Memphis rap group to have passed away. Lord Infamous, born Ricky T. Dunigan, died in 2013 and Koopsta Knicca, born Robert Phillips, transitioned in 2015.

Gangsta Boo was a pioneering figure in the southern rap scene that could tear the club up better than any man and hold her own lyrically next to her Three 6 Mafia brethren.

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was the second female member to be a part of the Three 6 Mafia family. She made her first rap appearance at 15 years old on "Tear Da Club Up (Da Real)" from the group's 1995 debut album, Mystic Styles.

She's also appeared on the group's follow-up LP Chapter 1: The End in 1996, Chapter 2: World Domination in 1997, When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 in 2000 and Choices: The Album in 2001.

During her run with Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo also dropped solo albums. In 1998, she released her debut studio project, Enquiring Minds, followed by Both Worlds *69 in 2001.

In 2001, Boo left Three 6 Mafia over money issues and creative differences. Around that time, she also discovered God and changed her name to Lady Boo to separate herself from the group.

"I'm officially not a member of Three 6 Mafia right now," she told MTV News in 2001. "There's no drama, no beef. It's still the same. I just kind of grew apart, and I'm not doing things that they're doing. I'm not cursing in my music no more. We just grew apart like a marriage."

As for the name change, Boo attributed it to her growth and spiritual journey as a saved woman.

"I wanted to change my name because of the stereotype that goes with 'Gangsta this' and 'Gangsta that,'" she explained to MTV News. "I wasn't living the gangster lifestyle, so I wanted to lose the name. Everybody was always telling me that it didn't fit me anyway. I was young. I grew up and matured, so I decided to go with 'Lady Boo,' since I say Lady Boo in my raps anyway. That was kind of like my code name."

Through the years, Gangsta Boo (or Lady Boo) released multiple mixtapes and join the splinter rap group Da Mafia 6ix with DJ Paul, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca and Lord Infamous.

Boo also appeared on songs with fellow hip-hop artists like Yelawolf ("Throw It Up"), OutKast ("I'll Call Before I Come"), Run the Jewels ("Love Again [Akinyele Back])" and Hannah Monds ("Big Momma").

Most recently, Boo was featured on Latto's club banger "FTCU" with GloRilla.

Upon hearing the sad news of Gangsta Boo's death, several hip-hoppers jumped on social media to express their condolences.

Three 6 Mafia founder Juicy J jumped on Twitter and posted a photo of himself with Gangsta Boo and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Run the Jewels member El-P wrote: "love you Lola thank you for your friendship [broken heart emoji]."

Latto wrote: "NOOOOO [seven broken heart emojis]"

Duke Deuce tweeted: "Long Live The Queen Gangsta Boo [black heart emoji]"

Rah Digga wrote: As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters. I can't believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN [prayer hands emoji] [red heart emoji]."

DJ Mister Cee typed: "Rest In Peace To Legendary Female Rapper Gangsta Boo From Memphis Tenn. She Was Associated Wit Three 6 Mafia. She Was One Of The Female Rappers From The South The Set The Trends For So Many Other To Come After Her. This Is A Huge Loss For Memphis. Godspeed To Miss Yea Hoe!!!"

DJ Premier tweeted: "Wow not Gangsta Boo!!! That's my fuckin homie!!! [prayer hands emoji] [red heart] [dove of peace emoji]."

GloRilla wrote on her Instagram page: "Queen of Memphis FOREVER [three prayer hand emojis]"

XXL wants to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Gangsta Boo. May she rest in peace.

Watch Gangsta Boo's "Mask 2 My Face" Video Below