Gas Prices Drift Upwards As We Near Summertime Driving Season

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are nearly six cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.06/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.13/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today. The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 105.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we're still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there's a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 30, 2022: $4.32/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 30, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 30, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 30, 2019: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

May 30, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 30, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 30, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 30, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 30, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 30, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.45/g, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.33/g.

Ogden- $4.06/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.09/g.

Billings- $3.59/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.56/g.

Memorial Day Weekend Car Show at Bull Horn Brewing, 5/27/23