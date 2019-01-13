Get Ready To See The Lunar Eclipse, Visible In Wyoming, Next Week

It's your last chance to check out a full lunar eclipse until May of 2021, so make sure to get out there to enjoy it. The Blood Lunar Moon will be fully visible in Wyoming, and a sight to behold!

What you need to know:

The moon will enter total eclipse at 9:41 p.m. on January 20th, 2019. It will end an hour and two minutes later, an unusually long eclipse, and the first one in three years that the United States has been able to see fully.

The Blood Lunar Moon is so eerie in appearance, however, that it has sprouted some unusual superstitions. In ancient Mesopotamia, it was theorized that a blood moon prophesied a great tragedy.