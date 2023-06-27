Godzilla Now Has His Own 24-Hour TV Channel

Godzilla Now Has His Own 24-Hour TV Channel

Pluto TV

For almost 70 years now, one giant lizard has menaced and/or saved Japan over and over: Godzilla. Long the most beloved of movie monsters, he has produced so many films and TV shows through the years, that he can now lay claim to a rare feat: He is getting his own 24-hour channel, where nothing but Godzilla movies and series air on an endless loop.

Pluto TV has announced they are launching a Godzilla Channel next month. The FAST streaming service — which already has channels dedicated to properties like The Walking DeadI Love LucyThe Love BoatDoctor WhoStar TrekBaywatchCSIUnsolved MysteriesJersey ShoreSurvivorJeopardy!, and Mystery Science Theater 3000 — will now feature a 24/7 home to Godzilla, including several exclusive titles.

Toho
There Is Now a 24-Hour Transformers Channel

The movies airing on the channel include...

  • 1954 GODZILLA (GOJIRA)
  • 1955 GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN
  • 1956 GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
  • 1961 MOTHRA
  • 1964 GHIDORAH, THE THREE-HEADED MONSTER
  • 1964 MOTHRA VS. GODZILLA
  • 1965 INVASION OF ASTRO-MONSTER
  • 1966 EBIRAH, HORROR OF THE DEEP (GODZILLA VS. THE SEA MONSTER)
  • 1967 SON OF GODZILLA
  • 1968 DESTROY ALL MONSTERS
  • *1969 ALL MONSTERS ATTACK (GODZILLA’S REVENGE)
  • 1971 GODZILLA VS. HEDORAH
  • 1972 GODZILLA VS. GIGAN
  • 1973 GODZILLA VS. MEGALON
  • 1974 GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA
  • 1975 TERROR OF MECHAGODZILLA
  • 1984/1985 THE RETURN OF GODZILLA / GODZILLA 1985
Toho
  • 1989 GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE
  • 1991 GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH
  • 1992 GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA
  • 1993 GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA 2
  • 1994 GODZILLA VS. SPACEGODZILLA
  • 1995 GODZILLA VS. DESTOROYAH
  • 1996 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA
  • 1997 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA 2
  • 1998 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA 3
  • 1998-2000 GODZILLA: THE SERIES
  • 1998 GODZILLA
  • 1999 GODZILLA 2000
  • 2000 GODZILLA vs MEGAGUIRUS
  • 2001 GODZILLA, MOTHRA AND KING GHIDORAH GIANT MONSTER ALL-OUT ATTACK
  • 2002 GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA
  • 2003 GODZILLA: TOKYO SOS
  • 2004 GODZILLA FINAL WARS

The Godzilla Channel premieres on Pluto TV in July.

