Godzilla Now Has His Own 24-Hour TV Channel
For almost 70 years now, one giant lizard has menaced and/or saved Japan over and over: Godzilla. Long the most beloved of movie monsters, he has produced so many films and TV shows through the years, that he can now lay claim to a rare feat: He is getting his own 24-hour channel, where nothing but Godzilla movies and series air on an endless loop.
Pluto TV has announced they are launching a Godzilla Channel next month. The FAST streaming service — which already has channels dedicated to properties like The Walking Dead, I Love Lucy, The Love Boat, Doctor Who, Star Trek, Baywatch, CSI, Unsolved Mysteries, Jersey Shore, Survivor, Jeopardy!, and Mystery Science Theater 3000 — will now feature a 24/7 home to Godzilla, including several exclusive titles.
The movies airing on the channel include...
- 1954 GODZILLA (GOJIRA)
- 1955 GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN
- 1956 GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
- 1961 MOTHRA
- 1964 GHIDORAH, THE THREE-HEADED MONSTER
- 1964 MOTHRA VS. GODZILLA
- 1965 INVASION OF ASTRO-MONSTER
- 1966 EBIRAH, HORROR OF THE DEEP (GODZILLA VS. THE SEA MONSTER)
- 1967 SON OF GODZILLA
- 1968 DESTROY ALL MONSTERS
- *1969 ALL MONSTERS ATTACK (GODZILLA’S REVENGE)
- 1971 GODZILLA VS. HEDORAH
- 1972 GODZILLA VS. GIGAN
- 1973 GODZILLA VS. MEGALON
- 1974 GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA
- 1975 TERROR OF MECHAGODZILLA
- 1984/1985 THE RETURN OF GODZILLA / GODZILLA 1985
- 1989 GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE
- 1991 GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH
- 1992 GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA
- 1993 GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA 2
- 1994 GODZILLA VS. SPACEGODZILLA
- 1995 GODZILLA VS. DESTOROYAH
- 1996 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA
- 1997 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA 2
- 1998 REBIRTH OF MOTHRA 3
- 1998-2000 GODZILLA: THE SERIES
- 1998 GODZILLA
- 1999 GODZILLA 2000
- 2000 GODZILLA vs MEGAGUIRUS
- 2001 GODZILLA, MOTHRA AND KING GHIDORAH GIANT MONSTER ALL-OUT ATTACK
- 2002 GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA
- 2003 GODZILLA: TOKYO SOS
- 2004 GODZILLA FINAL WARS
The Godzilla Channel premieres on Pluto TV in July.