A ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sequel Will Be Shot This Year

Shortly after Godzilla vs. Kong debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in the spring of 2021, rumors began popping up online that Warner Bros. was already working on a sequel. The rumored title at that time. was Son of Kong, which was previously the name of the 1933 film that served as the sequel to the very first King Kong movie. Reports from last year indicated that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard was interested in returning to helm the sequel as well.

There’s been no official word since then, but it looks like the film is moving forward and could potentially be shot later this year. According to Deadline, the sequel (which they claim is untitled, so maybe Son of Kong didn’t stick, or was deemed not suitably Godzilla-y enough) will be shot in 2022 in Queensland, Australia.

Godzilla vs. Kong was the first culmination of Legendary Pictures’ so-called “Monsterverse” franchise, which is an attempt to Marvel-ize various giant movie monsters into a single cinematic universe. Although GvK did pit its title characters in a major battle for supremacy of the Earth, its big fight was left as more of a stalemate than revealing a clear victor, as the two beasts had to team up to defeat a new version of Mechagodzilla. After that, the two “Titans” decided that monkey/lizard detente was the best course of action, at least until such time as this sequel could be mounted.

if you missed it the first time, Godzilla vs. Kong is still available on HBO Max, along with all the other movies in the Monsterverse franchise to date: Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

