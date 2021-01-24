‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer: Clash of the Titans

The last time King Kong and Godzilla squared off the year was 1962, and they looked like this.

Toho

Let’s just say this new movie is a step up in terms of special effects.

It’s titled Godzilla vs. Kong. The premise is basically the same: The two most famous monsters of filmland square off in a grudge match with global ramifications. Who will win? Well in the first film, Kong was the one who walked away with Godzilla sinking to the bottom of the ocean. (For many years, a famous urban legend claimed that the winner of the title fight was different depending on where you saw the movie, either America or Japan, but that’s since been dispelled.) Maybe this time Godzilla gets his revenge?

The new film, which debuts this March in theaters and on HBO Max just premiered its first full trailer, and it boasts exactly the sort of insane monster action you want from a movie called Godzilla vs. Kong. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla Vs. Kong premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on March 25, 2021. While it will be great not to have to wait to see this one in a theater because of Covid-related delays, this one looks like a deranged visual spectacle — exactly the sort of thing you really do want to see on a big screen. Alas.